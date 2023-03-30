Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $148.89 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

