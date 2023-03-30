Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,153,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF stock opened at $34.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.39. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $37.52.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.