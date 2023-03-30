Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 71,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,326,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 1.5% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,270,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,041,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of IYW stock opened at $90.35 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $106.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.35 and a 200-day moving average of $79.77.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

