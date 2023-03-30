Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 549,355 iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 549,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,430,000. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF makes up about 6.2% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned 1.83% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,829,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,470,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 384,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after buying an additional 167,743 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 592.4% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 193,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 165,559 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,169,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,342,000 after buying an additional 126,816 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LRGF opened at $40.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $45.58.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Further Reading

