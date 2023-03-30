Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.30 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.27.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

