Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.30 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.27.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

(Get Rating)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

