Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Short Interest Update

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 106,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.83. 46,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,110. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.69%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 351.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 325,461 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 31,999 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

