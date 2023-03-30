Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Short Interest Update

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 106,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Martin Midstream Partners Price Performance
Shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.83. 46,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,110. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.
Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.69%.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.
About Martin Midstream Partners
Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.
