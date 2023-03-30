Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,327,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,392 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.8% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.14% of Mastercard worth $461,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $359.07. 963,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $362.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

