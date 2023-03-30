MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.60.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.57. The company has a market cap of $539.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29.

Insider Transactions at MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.83 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 67.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 335,500 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $11,487,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,473,105 shares in the company, valued at $50,439,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

