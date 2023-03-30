Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) Trading 13.2% Higher

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Rating) traded up 13.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 10,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Mastermind Stock Up 13.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of -0.37.

Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Mastermind had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter.

Mastermind Company Profile

Mastermind, Inc engages in the provision of marketing services. Its programs include creating and managing digital content, designing websites, social media and sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising and communications and branding. The company was founded in December 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

