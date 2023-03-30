Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $45.25 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 5.3% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $45,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 240.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,861. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.61 and a 12-month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

