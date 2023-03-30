Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Sells 98 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $190.60. 640,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,476. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.76. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $223.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $163.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

