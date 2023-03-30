Menhaden Resource Efficiency (MHN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Menhaden Resource Efficiency (LON:MHN – Get Rating) will be releasing its Final earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th.

Menhaden Resource Efficiency Stock Performance

Menhaden Resource Efficiency stock remained flat at GBX 95.50 ($1.17) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 8,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,182. Menhaden Resource Efficiency has a twelve month low of GBX 85 ($1.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 108 ($1.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £75.68 million and a PE ratio of -682.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 92.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 92.80.

Menhaden Resource Efficiency Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Menhaden Resource Efficiency’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Menhaden Resource Efficiency’s payout ratio is presently -1.43%.

About Menhaden Resource Efficiency

Menhaden PLC is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Frostrow Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Index. Menhaden PLC was formed on July 31, 2015 and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

