MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Members Capital Advisors Inc.

Members Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,182 shares during the period. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MetLife by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,676,000 after buying an additional 5,876,930 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 92.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,149 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3,664.1% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,969 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 296.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,497,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $63,934,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 1.5 %

MET stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,325,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also

