MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Short Interest Up 23.1% in March

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,820,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 7,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the second quarter worth $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.17. 1,708,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,005,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 68.26%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

