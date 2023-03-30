MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Shares Up 5.3%

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.60 and last traded at $37.12. 140,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 115,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.24.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.74.

