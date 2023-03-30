Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 32,639 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 2.30% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HEWJ. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 481,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,509,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 84.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 43,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 1,543.6% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 142,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 133,386 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HEWJ traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.56. 13,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,345. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $41.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (HEWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap Japanese stocks, while fully hedging out its exposure to the yen relative to the US dollar. HEWJ was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

