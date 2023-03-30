Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,806 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,271,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after buying an additional 154,406 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after buying an additional 10,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,801,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after buying an additional 44,309 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SOXX traded up $9.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $443.80. 344,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $416.00 and a 200 day moving average of $373.72. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $287.82 and a 12-month high of $501.09.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.