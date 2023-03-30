Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.29% of Global-e Online worth $9,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 320.2% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 94,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 72,147 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLBE has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

Global-e Online Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of GLBE stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $30.59. 291,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,752. Global-e Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.43.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $139.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 47.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

