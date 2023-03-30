Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,255 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,174,000 after buying an additional 16,064 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 195,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,818,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after buying an additional 12,588 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.04. The company had a trading volume of 51,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,628. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $94.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.91.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

