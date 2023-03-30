Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 216,360 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,596,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,360 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for 4.4% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 1.94% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $196,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,232.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $626,857.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,412.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $626,857.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $29,412.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 19,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $192,195.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,828.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,797 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of TEVA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.89. 2,652,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,328,419. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEVA. Barclays upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

