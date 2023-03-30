Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 306,998 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 213,193.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,998 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $37,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,668 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in Tesla by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,925 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $196.20. 41,006,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,595,766. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total value of $2,056,707.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,073 shares in the company, valued at $39,948,520.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $9,795,572. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.