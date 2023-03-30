Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Raises Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.17% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $27,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $499,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 237,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 80.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 655.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after buying an additional 59,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHKP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.70. 144,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $145.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.10 and a 200-day moving average of $124.94.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

