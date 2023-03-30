Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Reduces Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,835 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 77,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.82. 319,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,608. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.59. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $49.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

