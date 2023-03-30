Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 50,000 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.95% of Kornit Digital worth $10,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 21.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on KRNT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Kornit Digital Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ KRNT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.65. 61,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,048. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.28. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $89.70.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.05 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 29.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.