Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 194,684 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,419,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. HSBC downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $44,812.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,439.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $44,812.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,439.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,444 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,759. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META traded up $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $206.89. 9,713,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,325,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

