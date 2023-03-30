Milestone Scientific (MLSS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of MLSS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 35,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.25. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 599.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 134,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Milestone Scientific by 15.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Milestone Scientific by 370.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52,957 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company, which patents, designs, and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Medical, and Corporate. The Corporate segment refers to executive management, investor relations, patents, trademarks, licensing agreements, new instruments developments, financing activities, and public company compliance costs.

