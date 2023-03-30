Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.89

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.89 and traded as high as $34.98. Miller Industries shares last traded at $34.40, with a volume of 50,485 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Miller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Miller Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $395.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Miller Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 122,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 44,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

