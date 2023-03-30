MinePlex (PLEX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.83 Million

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MinePlex has a total market cap of $37.67 million and $3.83 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009605 BTC.

MinePlex Profile

PLEX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,667,369 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

Buying and Selling MinePlex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

