Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.64

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.64 and last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 192736 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 12.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.