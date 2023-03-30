Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Equities researchers at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VIGL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vigil Neuroscience presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

VIGL traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.99. 27,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,686. Vigil Neuroscience has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 6,893.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

