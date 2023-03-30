Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Equities researchers at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VIGL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vigil Neuroscience presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.
Vigil Neuroscience Stock Performance
VIGL traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.99. 27,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,686. Vigil Neuroscience has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48.
About Vigil Neuroscience
Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.
