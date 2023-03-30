Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Rating) shares rose 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.75 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.63 ($0.14). Approximately 394,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 977,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.14).

Mkango Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.23 million, a P/E ratio of -293.75 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.23.

Insider Transactions at Mkango Resources

In other Mkango Resources news, insider William (Will) Drummond Dawes bought 400,000 shares of Mkango Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($63,889.91). 50.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mkango Resources Company Profile

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, graphite, and gold ores. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

Featured Articles

