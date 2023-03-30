Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Buys 15,543 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 370,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 768.6% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,165,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,918 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 60,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,894. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $25.43.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

