Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Buys 468 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,454,000 after buying an additional 1,055,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,193,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,770. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $28.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

