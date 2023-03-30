Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Grows Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

Carrier Global stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.54. 744,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,376,788. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

