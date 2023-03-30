Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.68. 214,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,593. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

