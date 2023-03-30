Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $14.36 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,382 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.3% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $14,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SPLG stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.47. 715,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,657,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $54.34.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

