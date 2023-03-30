Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,510,000 after purchasing an additional 367,762 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,659,000 after purchasing an additional 205,631 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,008,000 after purchasing an additional 284,461 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VTV traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.66. 489,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,016. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.27.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

