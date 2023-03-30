Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $86,000 Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 45.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.18. The company had a trading volume of 772,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,696. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $122.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

