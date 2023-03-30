Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Purchases 224,469 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,469 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 7.4% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned 0.66% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $32,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,435,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,419,000 after purchasing an additional 811,702 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,878,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,999,000 after buying an additional 258,656 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 148,073 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,762,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,974,000 after purchasing an additional 18,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,571,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.11. The company had a trading volume of 24,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,529. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $58.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day moving average is $52.43.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

