Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 681,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,761,000 after buying an additional 29,153 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,840,000 after purchasing an additional 208,279 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. LTG Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 491.7% during the 4th quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 39,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 32,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 16,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.23. 4,167,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,824,893. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

