Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GWX stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,205. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $35.81.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

