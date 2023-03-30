Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 204,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,444,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,123. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $70.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.13. The firm has a market cap of $94.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.