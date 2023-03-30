Monte Financial Group LLC Buys 257 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 52,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 61,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after buying an additional 21,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,467,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IWM stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.49. 13,077,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,218,230. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.41. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

