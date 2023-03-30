Monte Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $621,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,175,000 after acquiring an additional 51,032 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 870,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,896,000 after acquiring an additional 25,072 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 344,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,502,000 after acquiring an additional 110,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $336.00. 206,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,357. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $364.57. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $336.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.46 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares in the company, valued at $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Stories

