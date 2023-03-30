Morgan Stanley Cuts Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Price Target to $1.00

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Invivyd Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Invivyd stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. Invivyd has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $140.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41.

Invivyd Company Profile

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.

