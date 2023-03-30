Morgan Stanley Cuts S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Price Target to GBX 170

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 170 ($2.09) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 295 ($3.62) to GBX 284 ($3.49) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

S4 Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of S4 Capital stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. S4 Capital has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $6.24.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

