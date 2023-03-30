Morgan Stanley Lowers Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target to $45.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CPE. StockNews.com started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Callon Petroleum from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.88.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $33.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.24. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $704.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 37.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 89,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 41,840 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 138,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.