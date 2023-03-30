Morgan Stanley Lowers Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $23.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FYBR. Cowen lifted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James raised Frontier Communications Parent from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $21.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.90. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Insider Activity

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.39. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $16,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,455,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,056,235.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,168,692 shares of company stock valued at $26,082,309 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $749,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $5,088,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $3,517,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 77,309 shares during the period.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.