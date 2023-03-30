Morgan Stanley Raises Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $139.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.60.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $133.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.12. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hess has a 52-week low of $90.34 and a 52-week high of $160.52.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,608,238.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,720 shares of company stock valued at $32,305,936 over the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Hess by 280.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

