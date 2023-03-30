Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.71. 36,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 51,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.33.

Institutional Trading of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 36,180 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, RPO LLC grew its position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 152,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 71,784 shares during the last quarter.

About Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

